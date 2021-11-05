Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Metro Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Metro in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Metro alerts:

MRU has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, NBF lifted their price target on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.18.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$64.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$62.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.60. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$66.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.69 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.