Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,405.56 ($44.49).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,753.50 ($35.97) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £37.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.96. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,799.20 ($23.51) and a one year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,848.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,188.66.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 244 shares of company stock valued at $643,048.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

