CLS’s (CLI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

CLS (LON:CLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLI. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get CLS alerts:

CLS stock opened at GBX 222 ($2.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £904.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. CLS has a 1 year low of GBX 192.80 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 230.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 241.35.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £46,600 ($60,883.20).

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.