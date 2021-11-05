Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Under Review Rating for Esken (LON:ESKN)

Esken (LON:ESKN)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON ESKN opened at GBX 13.74 ($0.18) on Wednesday. Esken has a twelve month low of GBX 12.06 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.50 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of £140.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.92.

Esken Company Profile

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

