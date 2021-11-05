BP (LON:BP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BP from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 386.80 ($5.05).

BP stock opened at GBX 339.50 ($4.44) on Tuesday. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 192.07 ($2.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. The stock has a market cap of £67.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 329.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 315.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. BP’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £374.65 ($489.48). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 355 shares of company stock worth $112,150.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

