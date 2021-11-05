Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was upgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 349.40 ($4.56) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 391.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 718.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £897.68 million and a PE ratio of 15.32. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 252.79 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

