Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was upgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 349.40 ($4.56) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 391.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 718.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £897.68 million and a PE ratio of 15.32. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 252.79 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

