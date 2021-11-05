Raymond James Increases Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Price Target to $20.00

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 37.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,065 shares of company stock valued at $239,748 over the last 90 days. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth $262,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 102,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 151.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

