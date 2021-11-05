Financial Analysis: Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) vs. Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group -258.59% -9.48% -8.36% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Cronos Group has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, meaning that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cronos Group and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 3 2 1 0 1.67 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cronos Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 60.81%. Given Cronos Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Cronos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cronos Group and Charlie’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $46.72 million 43.23 -$73.14 million ($0.38) -14.24 Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.96 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cronos Group.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

