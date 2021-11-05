Critical Contrast: City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) versus AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) and AMREP (NYSE:AXR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of City Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of AMREP shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of AMREP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

City Developments has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMREP has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for City Developments and AMREP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Developments 0 2 2 0 2.50 AMREP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City Developments and AMREP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Developments $1.53 billion 3.20 -$1.39 billion ($1.05) -5.13 AMREP $40.07 million 2.65 $7.39 million N/A N/A

AMREP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than City Developments.

Profitability

This table compares City Developments and AMREP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Developments N/A N/A N/A AMREP 18.19% 9.78% 8.65%

Summary

AMREP beats City Developments on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Developments

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale. The Hotel Operations segment owns and manages hotels. The Investment Properties segment develops and purchases investment properties for sale. The Others segment comprises of club operator and owner, investment in shares, property management, project management and consultancy services; and provides information technology and procurement services. The company was founded on September 7, 1963 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About AMREP

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

