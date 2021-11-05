Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GEI. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.36.

TSE GEI opened at C$23.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.42. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.60 and a 12 month high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.29.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

