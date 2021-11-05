Desjardins Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAP. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.89.

Saputo stock opened at C$29.72 on Wednesday. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$29.22 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.27.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

