Desjardins Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.
Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion.
Saputo stock opened at C$29.72 on Wednesday. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$29.22 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.27.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
