Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

GoDaddy stock opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.28. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,768 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 535.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 50.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.