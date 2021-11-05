OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT Lowered to C$3.25

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

