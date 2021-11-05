Raymond James Increases Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $46.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OVV. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Ovintiv stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

