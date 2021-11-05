Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Price Target to $0.25

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $0.30 to $0.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised MedMen Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMNFF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. MedMen Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

