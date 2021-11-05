Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will report $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.15 and the highest is $3.36. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings of $4.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $15.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.70 to $16.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.38 to $14.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 97.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 40,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $53.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

