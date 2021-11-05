Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.94

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.94 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 9.40 ($0.12). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 10.15 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,053,289 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.94. The stock has a market cap of £10.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.81.

Plexus Company Profile (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It principally markets POS-GRIP, a patented method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealing, which includes deforming one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

