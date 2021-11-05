Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.45

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $0.99. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 10,707,486 shares.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.51 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 107.11 and a beta of 2.48.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.