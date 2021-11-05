Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $116.60

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.60 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 115.08 ($1.50). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 117.55 ($1.54), with a volume of 17,119 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kerry Group from £133 ($173.77) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of £207.88 million and a PE ratio of 36.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

