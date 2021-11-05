$4.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to report $4.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.18 billion. Eaton posted sales of $4.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $19.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.77 billion to $20.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.03 billion to $20.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $171.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.25. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $173.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 8.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Eaton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Eaton by 28.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

