Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 936,900 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

CELU stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($2.53). The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celularity

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

