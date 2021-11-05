Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 936,900 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
CELU stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.
About Celularity
GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.
