Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Short Interest Update

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 19,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BLTS opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Bright Lights Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.50.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLTS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter worth $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter worth $126,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter worth $154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.