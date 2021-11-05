KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.55.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $122.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.25 and its 200-day moving average is $135.90. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $114.69 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1,346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in T-Mobile US by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 207,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 49,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

