Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Lifted by Analyst

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

Shares of BC opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 92,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $919,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Brunswick by 4.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Brunswick by 100.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

