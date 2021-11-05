Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.80.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

