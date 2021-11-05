Equities Analysts Set Expectations for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JELD. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of JELD opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.44. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,046 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 51.9% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 77,837 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 88.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,935,171 shares of company stock valued at $425,607,783 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

