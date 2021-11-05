Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) to Hold

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

GBNXF stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 1.78%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

