Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Lowered to C$86.00 at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

EQGPF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$80.50 price target (down previously from C$161.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.35 price target (down previously from C$87.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.21.

Shares of EQGPF stock opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $127.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

