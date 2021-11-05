Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Daimler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.25.

DDAIF stock opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. Daimler has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $101.72. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

