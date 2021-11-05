DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $131.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DSDVY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $122.55 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.78.

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $122.29 on Monday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.04.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

