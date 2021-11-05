Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $190.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $162.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $160.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.10 and its 200-day moving average is $154.80. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $109.56 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.