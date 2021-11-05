Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

