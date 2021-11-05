Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Airgain alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIRG. Cowen downgraded Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.49 million, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.11. Airgain has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Airgain by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airgain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airgain by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Airgain by 51.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.