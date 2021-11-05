Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Naspers in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Naspers stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Naspers has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

