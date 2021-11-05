$245.16 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to announce sales of $245.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.61 million and the lowest is $239.70 million. LendingClub reported sales of $75.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 223%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $801.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $796.10 million to $806.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LC. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 1,937 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $60,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,773 shares of company stock valued at $495,900 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.07 and a beta of 2.09.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

