Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vocera Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

VCRA opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -241.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after buying an additional 145,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 162,704 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,136,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 54,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 28,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.