Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Increased by Analyst

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medallion Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MFIN. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $225.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 48,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

