Brokers Offer Predictions for Churchill Downs Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) – KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Churchill Downs in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.71.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $229.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $166.17 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 108.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after acquiring an additional 104,078 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

