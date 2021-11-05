Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNY. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Shares of SNY opened at $51.79 on Monday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
