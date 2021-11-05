Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNY. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $51.79 on Monday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Sanofi by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sanofi by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sanofi by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,455,000 after purchasing an additional 203,040 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

