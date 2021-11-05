Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Artelo Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARTL opened at $1.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $28.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.10. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 614,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 132.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 80,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.