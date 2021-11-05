Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kemper from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $62.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Kemper has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kemper will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kemper by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Kemper by 731.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 40,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter valued at $739,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

