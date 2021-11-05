Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $27.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

