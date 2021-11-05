First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53. First Community Bankshares has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.55.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 12.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 115,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

