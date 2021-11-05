Short Interest in WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Increases By 18.5%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 320,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 316.3 days.

WSP Global stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.97. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

