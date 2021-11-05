Short Interest in Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Expands By 18.0%

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 216.0 days.

Shares of SSSAF opened at $57.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. Shurgard Self Storage has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $57.23.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

