Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ramsay Health Care in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.16 price objective for the company.

RMYHY stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. Ramsay Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a $0.2792 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

