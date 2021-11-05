GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.08

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.08 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 107.40 ($1.40). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 106.80 ($1.40), with a volume of 1,768,622 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a current ratio of 341.00 and a quick ratio of 341.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £942.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.75.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is presently -4.66%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.