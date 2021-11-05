Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $440.43

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 440.43 ($5.75) and traded as high as GBX 454 ($5.93). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 446.50 ($5.83), with a volume of 13,204 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 494.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 440.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of £144.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04.

About Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

