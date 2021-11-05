Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.08

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.08 and traded as high as C$8.41. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$8.19, with a volume of 176,123 shares.

DPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.08.

In related news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 771,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,807,889.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 771,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,807,889. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$82,829.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$4,555.60. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,053,300 shares of company stock worth $8,017,377.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

