Barclays Boosts Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $94.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target raised by Barclays from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.16.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $90.54 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,786 shares of company stock worth $19,710,930. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.